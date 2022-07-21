How to Get Royal Knight Mercy Skin in Overwatch

Every time the Overwatch Pro League starts up a new skin is added to the game to commemorate the season. This time around Mercy is getting the skin for the Overwatch Pro League in the form of the Royal Knight skin. Not only is this a one-of-a-kind skin but it also features a very different style that we have not seen Mercy in before. Let’s go over how you can get Royal Knight Mercy for yourself in Overwatch and what it will cost you.

How to Get The Royal Knight Mercy Skin in Overwatch

Like other Overwatch Pro League skins, you can find this skin in the League section of the Overwatch menu. Inside the League section, you will need to go to the bottom and select the Overwatch League skins and not one of the specific teams. In this section, you will see the Royal Knight Mercy skin as well as the Lucio taunt from previous seasons. The skin will cost you 200 League Coins which costs $10 to get for yourself.

You can also get League Coins by watching the Overwatch Pro League on Youtube and linking your Battle.net account to your Youtube account. The time you will need to watch can vary but this does mean you can earn the skin for free by just watching the Pro League. You may want to hold onto your coins until the end of the Overwatch Pro League season and get a special version of this skin. Both versions of the skin will luckily carry over to Overwatch 2 when that comes out so it is not a waste to pick either one up now.

As with previous seasons’ skins, the team that wins the Overwatch Pro League this season will be featured on a remade version of the Royal Knight Mercy skin. That way if your favorite team wins the league, you can get a special version of the skin that features them instead of the generic version. Both versions of this skin should cost the same amount of coins but the regular version is available now and the team version won’t come out until after the season is over.

You will want to act quickly though since the Royal Knight Mercy skin will only be available in the store until August 19th. The team variant version will be available later on in the year after the full season is over but you won’t be able to get the regular version by the time the team variant comes out. If you need any more help with Overwatch make sure to check out our other guides.

Overwatch is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.