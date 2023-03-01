How to Get Sneasler in Pokemon GO

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Although Pokemon GO is home to a lot of standard variants of our favorite species, regional variants and their evolutions are also available to catch and add to your Dex for an avid explorer. They’re slightly more challenging to find than your standard run-of-the-mill species but can be incredibly powerful additions to your party in raids or any trainer battles you may face during your adventure.

If you’ve been fortunate to hatch a Hisuian Sneasel from a 7km egg in Pokemon GO, you might question whether this can be your gateway to getting Sneasler. This species is pretty challenging to find, so you’ll need to rely on evolution to get ahold of one, but once you get rolling, it won’t be too tedious. Read on to find out how you can evolve your Sneasel into Sneasler.

How to Evolve Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasler in Pokemon GO

To evolve Hisuian Sneasel into Sneasler, you must first collect 100 Sneasel candies. Fortunately, Hisuian Sneasel can be evolved with standard Sneasel Candy rather than any sort of regional variant exclusive, so if you’ve caught a number of Sneasel and have candy in excess, you can speed up the process of evolution. Using Pinap Berries during every wild encounter will also help by increasing the candy you receive.

Once enough candy is collected, you’ll need to set Hisuian Sneasel as your buddy and prepare to walk. With Sneasel as your buddy, you must walk 7km to ‘unlock’ the ability to evolve into Sneasler. If you keep Sneasel as your buddy during a community day or keep adventure sync active while you’re out and about, it shouldn’t take too long to meet this goal. Collecting the candy is significantly more of a challenge.

Once you’ve gathered 100 Candy and walked the necessary distance, you’ll be able to go into the bio screen of your Hisuian Sneasel, and the evolve button will now be able to select. Once evolved, Sneasler will be added to your Dex, and you’ll have a new regional variant to train up and take to battle.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023