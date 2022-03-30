The Doggfather himself, Snoop Dogg is making his way to Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile soon. While Fortnite has had some ambitious crossovers before, Call of Duty has kept things pretty cool, but with the introduction of Snoop Dogg to the fray, things could get crazier to come. However, players are going to want to get their hands on their favorite rapper, and there are a few different ways to do it.

How do you get Snoop Dogg in your game of choice? Well, let’s dive in deeper and find out how to get your hands on Snoop Doggy Dogg, and what it all entails as we dive deep into how to get Snoop Dogg in Warzone and COD Mobile.

Call of Duty – How To Get Snoop Dogg

Players of the popular Call of Duty Mobile are going to be the first to get their chance to get a hand on the Doggfather himself, as he will be a special Lucky Draw starting on April 1st. While the date makes it seem like a joke, there is no joking about this. With the Lucky Draw, you’ll also get a new gun that is based on the SMG, embellished with gold and diamonds, as well as a unique death effect.

However, if Mobile gaming isn’t your thing and you’re looking to get your hands on Snoop Dogg for consoles, you’ll be able to purchase the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle starting April 19th at 10 AM PT. With this operator pack, you’ll be able to get ten items and a full Operator progression track for Snoop Dogg, that offers different weapon XP, three alternate outfits, and other cosmetics for your viewing pleasure.

This isn’t the first time that Snoop Dogg has been involved with the series, as there was a special pack for Call Of Duty: Ghosts, which included a special voiceover for the announcer that replaced the standard kills and calls with Snoop Dogg’s voice. Those will also return, along with a fully voiced Snoop for his Operator Bundle.

The biggest thing, however, is that these two are completely separate from one another. Meaning, that Call of Duty Mobile and Call of Duty: Warzone & Vanguard will be getting their own separate versions of the character, giving players a chance to get their own special version for themselves. Different cosmetics and weapons are available in each different version, so you’ll be able to pick and choose a favorite, or go for both!

Call of Duty Mobile is available now on Mobile Devices, and Call of Duty: Warzone & Vanguard are available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.