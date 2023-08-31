How to Get the AK-47 Old Earth Assault Rifle in Starfield

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of Earth’s most reliable firearms has made quite a name for itself in outer space because many of Starfield’s weapon stores stock the AK-47 — or the Old Earth Assault Rifle as it’s known in the Settled Systems. While you’ll come across futuristic assault rifles and laser-powered weaponry as you jump throughout the Settled Systems in Starfield, sometimes you just need a gun you can count on. The Old Earth Assault Rifle packs quite a punch in Starfield, and with the right attachments and mods, it’s devastatingly powerful in the right hands.

How to Get an AK-47 in Starfield

The AK-47 can be purchased from most of Starfield’s gun stores on just about any planet. It starts appearing in vendor inventories and in lootable containers around player level 10 or so, but you can find it earlier too.

Most pirates opt to use the Maelstrom or other futuristic forms of weaponry, so you won’t have an easy time looting one after a firefight. Thankfully, purchasing one is easy once you’ve reached an appropriate level.

Where to Buy an Old Earth Assault Rifle in Starfield

While most weapon stores will have the AK-47, you’ll have a better chance of finding one in stock at a shop on a more rustic planet like Akila in the Cheyenne system. To get there, open the star map and pan to the right of Alpha Centauri. There, you’ll find the western-inspired Akila City, home to two unique gun stores.

Since Akila City is a more rustic town than, say, New Atlantis, both of its weapon stores will stock simpler weaponry like Old Earth firearms and ballistic weapons instead of fancy laser and electromagnetic guns. Either Roland Arms or Laredo Firearms should have what you need. If they don’t have one when you visit, just wait a few in-game days to refresh their stock.

How to Steal an AK-47 in Starfield

If theft is more your style (or you’re short on Credits), then you can steal an Old Earth Assault Rifle from a guaranteed spawn location as soon as you want. To find a stash of Old Earth weapons, including an AK-47, jump to the Poriima system located below and to the right of Cheyenne and Akila City on the star map.

This system is home to the ECS Constant, a colony ship from Earth that still equips its crew with Old Earth weapons. There’s a whole quest line involved, but you can ignore it. This system is also meant for level 30 players, but you won’t have to worry about combat for now. Just board the ship and talk to the captain so you can freely explore.

Once you’re aboard the ship, head to the armory and you’ll find weapon racks fitted with all sorts of rare Old Earth weaponry. In addition to Old Earth Pistols, Old Earth Shotguns, and Old Earth Hunting Rifles, you’ll find an AK-47 or two that you can steal. Remember to keep an eye out for “Old Earth Assault Rifle” since that’s what the gun is called in this game.

You may be lucky enough to find an AK-47 with attachments already equipped, like a reflex sight or an extended magazine. The higher level you are, the more likely you are to find rarer and more powerful weapons. Keep that in mind if you don’t see any Old Earth Assault Rifles in the armory. If that’s the case, just leave the ship and come back later to refresh the weapon spawns.