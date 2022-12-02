How to Get The Callisto Protocol Gore Skin Twitch Drop

If you have been playing The Callisto Protocol, you know that the game is filled with violent gore from beginning to end. But did you know there is a way to make the game feel even gorier? That’s right; you can do so easily by participating in a twitch drop that Striking Studios promotes. Keep reading if you are interested, and we will provide you with everything you need to know about this twitch drop so you can reap its rewards.

Claim The Callisto Protocol Twitch Drop

Head over to Twitch Drops campaign official page, and scroll down until you see The Callisto Protocol. The twitch drop runs from December 2 to December 5, and during this period, you must watch at least 30 minutes of streaming for The Callisto Protocol. Doing so will unlock “The Gore Skin,” which includes gory iterations of Jacob’s Stun Baton, his side pistol, and his appearance in general. Remember, you must link the console you plan on playing The Callisto Protocol before you start watching streams.

The game is only about 12-14 hours long, giving you plenty of time to get the game finished before December 5 comes around to prevent any spoilers from this twitch promotion. It is understandable, though, if players need more time to finish the game. We will provide you with a little secret if you don’t want to spoil anything for the game but still want these rewards. Have twitch streaming in another room for thirty minutes without watching it, and no one needs to know!

The rewards are well worth it for such an easy task, and they even offer more skins directly on the official site with the Founder’s Pack so claim that as well. The rewards are well worth it for such an easy task. Make sure that once you claim these rewards, learn how to dodge zombies perfectly with the guide on our site. Also, The Callisto Protocol has serious difficulty, so you will want to know what to upgrade first.

The Callisto Protocol is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022