The Callisto Protocol: Which Difficulty Should You Choose?

When you start The Callisto Protocol, one of the first questions you’ll face is how challenging you want your experience with the game to be. Immediately, many players will jump to a medium, if not complex, setting since easy seems like too little of a challenge. Still, the Callisto Protocol is designed to be challenging, and difficulty should be carefully considered. There are three potential options for you to select before you dive in with both feet, so it’s a good idea to consider how you’d like to experience the game before you choose. Unfortunately, the difficulty settings don’t explore their options in detail, so read on to discover everything about difficulty.

Difficulty Settings in The Callisto Protocol Explained

When it comes to selecting your required difficulty settings in The Callisto Protocol, it depends on how many challenges you are prepared to face during your experience with the game. The three settings you will have access to are labeled Minimum, Medium, or Maximum security, which gives you a small insight into the threat level you’ll encounter. If you want a relatively easy ride with combat, then Minimum Security lets you take a few hits, and it’s unlikely low-level enemies will cause any detrimental damage to your experience with the game. Unless you’re out of ammo or particularly low on health, it’s doubtful you’ll find yourself repeating any combat in the game’s early stages.

However, if you want more of a challenge, Medium Security ensures you take more damage per hit and generally increases the threat of the first difficulty setting. You’re more likely to have to repeat yourself in some of the more challenging combat sequences, but you’ll still be able to enjoy the game without feeling too frustrated. But if you want to look death in the face, then the Maximum Security option will leave no survivors. Jacob is lucky if he survives more than one or two hits from an enemy, and group encounters will likely need to be repeated several times. You should prepare to be taken down in a few hits if you decide on Maximum Security.

The Callisto Protocol is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022