How to Get the Death (Hisano Kuroda) Social Link in Persona 4 Golden

Image: Atlus

Persona 4 Golden has a wide range of fantastic characters to speak and bond with, but some are certainly easier to reach than others. While some characters can be open books like Yosuke or Chie, others can be disproportionately hard to connect with due to the structure of the game. The Death Social Link, which you can get by bonding with the widow Hisano Kuroda, is among the most easily missed Social Links in Persona 4 Golden, so it’s important to know what you must do to meet her.

The Death Arcana: How to Meet Hisano Kuroda in Persona 4 Golden

To meet Hisano Kuroda in Persona 4 Golden, you’ll encounter her in the hallways of the Hospital where you work as a janitor. Don’t forget to check the bulletin board in the Central Shopping District for a posting about this job on or after 5/25 with 3 Diligence. You can meet Hisano quickly, as soon as you achieve typically more than 2 Social Link Ranks with the Devil arcana by spending time with Sayoko, the nurse. Once you speak with Hisano in the hallway, you’ll then be able to see her at the Samegawa Flood Plain Riverbank on sunny or cloudy days. You will not see her on rainy days or holidays.

This limited amount of opportunities severely restricts your chances of maxing out your Social Link with Hisano if you’re not careful. However, there’s good news to keep players from being too intimidated.

How to Max Your Social Link with Hisano in P4G

While Hisano has one of the most tricky Social Links to schedule around, meeting with her weekly on Sundays will consistently grow your Social Link. There is no need for a Death persona to be equipped to boost your growth here, and you can reasonably choose any response without worry. There is only one condition in an otherwise weekly Social Link rank growth:

At Rank 6 with the Death arcana, go to the Daidara Metal Works shop and speak with the keeper to get the Husband’s Letter. Meet with Hisano after this to proceed past Rank 6.

Every other conversation after that is easy again, but you’ll still need to meet her at her usual spot on Sundays, weather providing. While she has no strict deadlines to socialize with her, and it does not affect endings, you’ll lose opportunities to enhance powerful Persona fusions if you don’t max out this Social Link.

Persona 4 Golden released worldwide for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on January 19, 2023, as well as already being released on PlayStation Vita and PC.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023