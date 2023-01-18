Persona 4 Golden: Are There Any Social Link Deadlines?

Image: Atlus

Persona 4 Golden is one of the finest JRPG experiences across multiple console generations, and one of its most defining features is the social ‘Slice of Life’ mechanic. This enables you to interact with the cast while pushing you to budget your actions, with limited time to progress the story and buff social stats while growing your bonds with the game’s eclectic cast of characters. With a game that pushes time limits and deadlines, one might wonder: are there any Social Link Deadlines in Persona 4 Golden?

Who, if Anybody, Has a Social Link Deadline in Persona 4 Golden?

There are 4 characters with Social Link deadlines in Persona 4 Golden, in the following order:

Nanako Dojima and Ryotaro Dojima (October 31st)

Tohru Adachi (November 1st)

Marie (December 31st)

Despite Nanako and Ryotaro Dojima having the earliest deadlines, they’re possibly among the most accessible Social Links to build in Persona 4 Golden. The most difficult is Adachi, who can only be interacted with on occasional Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between May and November, but you only need to reach Rank 6 with him to max out his bond later. Marie is fairly accessible, especially in December, but you’ll need to max out her rank before her deadline as it unlocks additional game content.

Achieving each of these Social Link targets before their deadlines in Persona 4 Golden is hugely beneficial, not only unlocking powerful personas for you to fuse but rounding out character stories and adding content to the game. It’s a vital experience and a core aspect of modern Persona games, as well as one of the best parts about Persona 4 in general.

Persona 4 Golden releases worldwide for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on January 19, 2023, as well as already being released on PlayStation Vita and PC.