In true NBA 2k fashion, NBA 2K23 players can make use of a series of Badges to further enhance their performance, going from specific ones such as fan-favorites Claymore, Pro Touch, and Limitless Takeoff, to the Gym Rat performance badge, which offers players with an +4 increase in Speed, Acceleration, Strenght, Vertical, and Stamina. With that said, and to make sure that you can truly leave everything on the court, here’s how to get the Gym Rat Badge in NBA 2K23.

How to Get the Gym Rat Badge in NBA 2K23 | Gatorade Gym Location

You can get the badge in NBA 2k23 by first heading to the Gatorade Gym, which will be located southwest of the North Side Knights Castle. You will be able to easily reach the facility by exiting the Castle and then heading south through the area’s main street. You can check out the exact location of the Gatorade Gym in NBA 2K23 in the image below:

Once in the Gym, you will meet the Gatorade Representative, which will then introduce you to the facility and unlock the second part of the Gym Rat questline. Once you get access to the building, you will be able to get the Gym Rat Badge in NBA 2K23 by earning 3-stars on 25 workouts in the facility.

To recap, here’s how to unlock the Gym Rat Badge in the game:

Gain access to the City.

Head to the Gatorade Gym, located southwest of the North Side Knights Castle.

Talk to the Gatorade Representative at the door.

Earn 3-stars on 25 workouts (no matter which) to unlock the badge.

It’s important to point out that each workout completed with 3 or more stars will reward you with temporary bonuses for your Physical Stats.

You can play NBA 2K23 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PCs.