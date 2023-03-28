How to Get the Huge Chef Cat in Pet Simulator X

Images: BIG Games / Roblox Corporation, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Pet Simulator X has a new pet that seems tantalizing due to how huge it is. How to get it might seem surprising for players of the hit BIG Games simulator on Roblox. This pet is enormous and can confuse players wanting to get one for themselves. But have no fear, we’ve got you covered on that front. While it’s not necessarily an easy, instant way for some players to get this, there’s a method to get the Huge Chef Cat in Pet Simulator X without spending any Robux.

How Do You Get the Huge Chef Cat in Pet Simulator X?

To get the Huge Chef Cat for free in Pet Simulator X, you must serve 100,000 customers in BIG Games’ My Restaurant! simulator. This means you won’t have to spend any real money, but it can be a bit of a grind.

Completing this milestone (which you can check the progress for on the bottom-left in My Restaurant) will get you a badge saying you’ve won BIG Games’ “Huge Chef Cat” award. Exit My Restaurant and open Pet Simulator X, and you’ll find a message saying you’ve been given the Huge Chef Cat, a new sought-after reward.

How Do You Serve 100,000 Customers in My Restaurant?

The good news? Once you build up some staff and increase your layout, you’ll find that your customers come in droves to your restaurant, allowing you to get that pet much faster as a result. The fastest results are driven by a well-staffed, multi-floor restaurant with enough tables, chairs, and equipment like stoves and sinks to keep a steady, high flow of customers. You’ll see the money flow in by itself over time, so you’ll want to build and staff up your restaurant as you go along to see customers come in quicker intervals. It’ll be a slow and humble start for beginners, but worth it.

Once you’ve got yourself a cozy setup, maybe with the new Alien theme ($3m!) and up to 10 floors, set up your auto-clicker, step outside, and wait as the money and customers flow in. Once that counter reaches 100,000, you’ll get your reward.

Pro-tip: consider getting furniture sets once you’ve got more spending freedom, such as UFO Tables and Alien Thrones from the new Alien theme, and you’ll attract high-paying alien patrons. If you pair the UFO Table with an Alien Throne, you’ll get a 5% chance of attracting those special customers. But it’ll be totally worth it to get yourself an absolute unit of a pet in Pet Simulator X.

