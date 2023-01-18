Roblox Simulator Games List – Best Simulator Games for Roblox

Roblox is filled with endless hours of gaming content for people of all ages. Some people play the game to free themselves from the real world and there is no better way of doing that than hopping into one of the many simulators within Roblox.

The opportunities are endless as to what these simulators bring to the game. You can become a ghost for the day, be your favorite animal, or simply whizz around an open world in a car.

Here are just a few of the best simulators to get stuck in in the world of Roblox.

Ever wondered what it was like you put yourself in the shoes of an animal? Well then look no further than the Animal simulator. Here, you can choose from a plethora of different animals to become and roam the land. Not only that, but you can battle other animals, fight bosses and so much more that you can end up losing endless hours in this simulator. Go on, give it a try.

Have you ever had a dream of running your own bakery? Bakery Simulator is something to jump right into, where you’ll have a chance to make over 75 unique items to serve to your patrons. Buying and upgrading new bits of equipment to ensure that you have the most stylish bakery around is exciting, and there is plenty to keep gamers occupied when they jump into this experience. Plus, the chance to earn rewards, and serve countless patrons is something we can all only dream of.

It is quite difficult to become a billionaire in real life so why not become one in Roblox instead? Yes, it may not be nearly as satisfying as being rich in real life but it’s a start. Create your own businesses and see the money roll in to use however you wish. Do you want a spaceship? You’ve got it. A garage full of new cars, it’s yours. The opportunities are endless when you’re a billionaire.

Gamers that like to collect coins and partake in a bit of platforming can leave the red plumber behind, as Clicker Simulator is here to take over in that regard. As players continue clicking to earn more coins and powerful allies, there are countless worlds to explore and pets to find. Much like Cookie Clicker, the idle nature of this experience lets gamers run it in the background to progress further than ever.

Ever wondered what it would be like to be the one that detonates the bomb on a derelict building? Well, the Destruction Simulator could be the game for you. The main objective of this simulator is just to blow up anything and everything that comes your way, with an arsenal of weapons by your side. It even won big at the 2019 Bloxy Awards for Favourite Breakout Game.

Let’s be real, we all hate doing laundry in real life. It’s a pain, and it just takes way too long, but Laundry Simulator takes one of the most boring chores and makes it into something much more exciting than it has any right being. Alongside doing laundry, players can increase the size of their machine to comical levels, and even toss a friend in for a ride. Humorous, while also engaging, players looking to find something new to try on Roblox should give this a try.

Players hoping to send punches flying toward enemies to defeat as many as possible, Master Punching Simulator could be the ultimate simulator experience to jump into. For those hoping to push themselves to new limits and become the most powerful player around, giving this experience a try can’t hurt at all. The only thing that may hurt is your foes after delivering as many punches as possible to them.

Players that love the idea of running a cafe alongside their favorite Sanrio characters need to jump into My Hello Kitty Cafe as soon as possible. Working alongside these adorable creatures is one thing, but the ability to completely build your own unique cafe, as well as explore a large city helps this title stand out above the rest. With an excellent gacha gimmick that gives players the chance to start earning Sanrio friends and plenty of updates, this title is polished and has plenty to do in its world.

One of the largest experiences on the Roblox platform, Pet Simulator X has plenty of excellent animals for players to find, purchase, and put to use. As gamers push to claim as many coins and diamonds as possible with the help of their friends, they’ll also find exciting worlds to explore and things to do. A great way to spend countless hours, as well as make some new friends along the way. Finding powerful pets is quite exciting, especially if you’re hoping to place far up on the leaderboard.

Much like Pet Simulator X, Pickaxe Mining Simulator allows players to run out into the world, smashing and crashing ores until they can become unbelievably wealthy. Alongside the chance to earn new pickaxes, gamers will also find that there are plenty of worlds to explore while earning themselves plenty of jewels and diamonds. Alongside the ability to upgrade themselves to become a master smasher, there is plenty of enjoyment to be found in this experience.

Flight School may not be your best friend after the tediousness of the one that needs to be completed in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas but Roblox has made a simulator that has a more relaxed vibe to it. Pilot Training Flight Simulator allows you to fly some of the great aircraft of our generation and complete various tasks at your own pace.

Speedman is one of the newer simulators on Roblox, having only been around since August, but that doesn’t stop it from being hugely popular. The simulator is similar to that of Strongman but instead of becoming the strongest, you need to become the next Usain Bolt and be the fastest. Train up and challenge those nearest and dearest to you to become the “Speedman”.

Strongman Simulator gives you the tools to become the strongest in all the Roblox land. The simulator puts you in a gym with multiple different items and weights to help you become as strong as you possibly can. You can start small or go big, the opportunities are endless. To date, it is one of the more popular simulators on Roblox, with over 300 million visits since it was created by The Gang Stockholm in April of this year.

With the huge success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it comes as no surprise that players are wanting to immerse themselves in the world of superheroes. In the Super Power Training Simulator, you get to pick and perfect the powers of some of your favorite superheroes. Fly like Superman? Be a supervillain like Thanos? The opportunities are endless in this simulator.

While this may not be the most traditional simulator on the list, Super Slime Simulator is something unique. As players control a giant slime ball, they’ll need to work throughout the world that they inhabit and become larger and larger until they can absorb everything in their path. Players can also earn new items and capsules to increase their powers to new levels until they become number one on the leaderboards.

For gamers hoping to live among their favorite squishy pals, Squishmallows is the experience for you. Not only will you have the chance to spend some quality time with your favorite creatures, mini-games, and activities pepper this title to make it one of the best simulators on the platform. Not only do you get to carry your favorite Squishmallows around, but also get to feed them, take them to cafes, and do countless other activities to grow your friendship with them. A must-play for any fan of the popular Squishmallow brand.

Zombies are coming and you need to defend yourself from the hordes of brain-eating monsters. There’s no better way to do that than to build towers, right? In the Tower Defense simulator, defeat the zombies across multiple different rounds, and if you want to test your zombie-defeating skills, higher your difficulty and take on some challenging bosses. With over 1 billion visits, this is one of the most popular simulators to date.

While Treasure Hunting in real life may not be the most exciting thing, Treasure Hunt Simulator gives players the chance to find as many treasures as possible within its exciting world. For those hoping to hit it big on the beaches, caves, and sites of this world, Treasure Hunt Simulator may be the ultimate experience on Roblox. Alongside plenty of equipment to find and earn, players can also find pets to help them earn more treasure than ever before.

For gamers hoping to experience the world of extraterrestrials, UFO Simulator gives players the ultimate opportunity to become something out of this world. Players will need to work towards becoming the best Alien outside of the globe, abducting NPCs in the world to start their fleet to become the most powerful creatures ever created.

Cause your own vehicle chaos in the Vehicle Simulator. Choose from a large number of planes, cars, and boats to have endless fun with. There are plenty of activities to choose from. Have races, fly your plane around the open map or just drive around and create some fun for yourself. Yes, it may be similar to the Pilot Training Flight Simulator, but you have the added excitement of cars and boats giving it a GTA: Online feel.

This simulator could rival Call of Duty, well, kind of. The War simulator puts you in the middle of many battles. You can even fight in the historic Ancient Greek battles or fight for your country in World War I. Fight for your side and become the overall victor and the strongest soldier out on the battlefield.

For those hoping to run the most successful pizza franchise on the face of the planet, Work At A Pizza Place is something to check into. Alongside the ability to jump right in and start working on making the best franchise around, players can also upgrade their living area while they live in this world. It’s also surprisingly relaxing in the long run, giving gamers a chance to escape the real world for a while with friends or random players in the experience.

As gamers continue striving towards finding the ultimate Simulator title for themselves, there are countless experiences that they can lose themselves in. No matter if they’re searching for something more action-packed like Blox Fruits, or lose themselves in an engaging RPG like Era of Althea, Roblox is the ultimate platform for gamers to lose hours into.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023