Jumping into the world of Roblox can be a very daunting task, especially with the sheer number of experiences there are. If you’re looking for an exciting First Person Shooter or looking to wind down with a fun Obstacle Course, you’ll find that there are plenty of finely crafted games on this platform. However, if you’re hoping to escape the real world and get into an excellent RP game, you’ll find that there are plenty of excellent ones to choose from, but we’ve narrowed it down to 10 of the best RP Games on Roblox, so you can jump right in and enjoy the virtual worlds laid out before you.

Best RP Games On Roblox

Much like our list of the best Obbys on Roblox, our tastes may not fully align with yours. However, while subjective, these titles will give you the perfect start to finding the best RP games on the platform, and you may find yourself fully agreeing with our list. Without any further ado, let’s jump into our choices for the best RP games you can find on Roblox.

10: Brookhaven RP

If you’ve heard of Roblox, there is a very good chance that you’ve likely heard of Brookhaven. As one of the most popular experiences on the platform, fans have been diving into the world of Brookhaven for quite some time, but there are quite a few more RP experiences that have some more meat on their bones. It’s quite fun to jump into, but you may find yourself bored after a bit of time.

9: High School Life

If you’re hoping to relive your youth, or just want to mess around with some of your friends High School Life may be one of the most hilarious RP games available on Roblox. There are plenty of reasons to jump right into this one, especially if you’re hoping to engage in a little trolling. It’s a very fun RP game and gives you a ton of freedom to do the things you’d like to do.

8: Rhythm City RP

While Rhythm City RP may not have all the fancy houses and cars that most other RP experiences have, this is the perfect place to chill with your friends. It’s an exciting city, full of different events and happenings that are taking place, so you’ll never have to worry about what you want to do. While this experience may not have the largest number of players, it’s something great for you and your friends to jump right into to dance the night away.

7: Royale High

If you’ve ever seen our Halo Guides for special Holidays, you already know what Royale High is all about. Starting as a dedicated Winx Club title, this experience has since expanded and blown up in popularity, making it one of the most played on the platform. If you’re hoping to get together with friends and get into all sorts of adventures in Royale High, you’re in for the time of your life, especially if you love playing dress up and want to show off your amazing new Valentine’s Day Halo you just got.

6: Redcliff City RP

As you make your way through the world of Redcliff City RP, you’ll find that this is one of the most feature-rich experiences that you can find. You’ll be able to live a normal life, or go crazy and do things like paragliding and piloting Helicopters, making this more exciting than some of the other experiences on this list. However, it can be a bit daunting at first, so this could be something for the more experienced Robloxians to enjoy without issue.

5: CLUB ROBLOX

Another excellent RP title to lose countless hours in is Club Roblox, where the possibilities are endless. One of the more unique factors of this experience is that you can adopt a Baby, alongside partaking in plenty of mini-games and other exciting events. The graphical style of this experience is nice as well, offering a slightly tweaked version of the standard Roblox graphics that help it stand out from the crowd.

4. MeepCity

MeepCity is one of the most interesting and intriguing RP games available on Roblox. Set in a land of imagination, the possibilities are endless. Rather than being focused on the real world, this experience makes use of the less explored realms of Fantasy, giving you a Meep as a pet and the rest is up to you. You’ll have the chance to earn coins and other items to help make your experience more special than the rest.

3. Berry Avenue RP

One of the most graphically impressive games on the list, Berry Avenue raises the stakes compared to some of the other experiences on this list, due to the sheer amount of stuff there is to do in this world. You can take on jobs, own a huge apartment complex, and so much more as you explore the world around you. This one offers plenty to do for every kind of player, so jump right in and enjoy it!

2. Welcome To Bloxburg

As the only paid experience on this list, Welcome To Bloxburg requires a few Robux for entry for a good reason. It’s one of the most polished experiences on the platform, with plenty to do and see, as well as an in-depth house creation option that makes The Sims look amateur at times. You’ll be able to live the life you’ve always wanted, as you work different jobs and bring home plenty of money in this exciting RP game.

1. Livetopia

And finally, we’ve got Livetopia, which is one of the best RP games available on the Roblox platform. You’ll find that the possibilities are just about endless in this title, and there is so much to do and explore that you’ll never get bored. The addition of things such as Malls and Schools makes this feature-packed game more exciting, and even some real-world brands have decided to jump in and advertise, making it feel as real as possible.

With plenty of different experiences on this list, you’re bound to find something that jives just right with you. Be sure to experiment and see what works best for you and your playstyle, and get ready to lose countless hours in these engaging experiences!

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2023