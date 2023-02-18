Image: Roblox Corporation

Roblox players are always searching for the best ways to customize their avatar such as changing their body shape. People want to properly express themselves in the various experiences that they will play through so it is no surprise that throughout the history of the game, this fact has remained true for years. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to make a fat body in Roblox.

Making a Fat Body in Roblox: The Easy Way

One of the easiest ways to make a fat body in Roblox is to buy the Penguin Bundle for 300 Robux and equip the main torso part. The bundle itself is actually created by the official Roblox team and is a nice set overall to buy especially if you have an affinity for wanting to play as a Penguin from time to time. You are not restricted to the Penguin style though as you can wear other items but keep the body shape.

The main drawback with this method is of course the fact that you will have to spend some Robux in order to unlock the set. Thankfully the price of the bundle is fairly low compared to many other items on the storefront. This is one of the bundles that will be worth the 300 Robux required for the main purchase you have to make.

Alternative Method for Making a Fat Body in Roblox Without Robux

If you don’t like the idea of buying a bundle set to achieve the fat body shape then you can also adjust the scale of your character’s proportions and width in the Avatar Editor. You can find these settings by clicking on the three lines at the top-left of the main Roblox start page. When the sidebar has opened, navigate to the ‘Avatar’ section and hover your mouse over ‘Head and Body’, then select ‘Scale’.

Now that you have the Scale section open, you can adjust the sliders to get a different body shape but you won’t get too much width on the character through these scale sliders compared to the Penguin Bundle. It should be noted that you can only change the scale with the ‘R15’ body type Avatars that you can activate.

- This article was updated on February 18th, 2023