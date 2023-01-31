How To Get Free H&M Puffer Jacket Avatar Item on Roblox

Roblox fans love free items, and what’s better than getting something from a well-known fashion company for no cost? Little to nothing, that’s what! Players jumping onto Roblox have the chance to get an excellent Puffer Jacket from an H&M experience that can be completed in just a matter of moments, alongside some other items in the future.

But, what do players need to do to get their hands on this particularly puff piece of clothing? It’s rather simple, so lets’ jump into this experience and find out how to claim a few free Avatar items in the process!

How To Claim Free H&M Puffer Jacket In Roblox

Gamers hoping to earn some free swag from their favorite brand will need to jump into H&M Loooptopia, to make this happen. While the Goggles, Sweater, and Pants are all quite easy to unlock, the Puffer Jacket requires a trade to earn. Sounds simple enough, right? Well, it’s quite easy but requires a little bit of work to make happen.

As players roam around the world, they’ll need to search out these particular objects. These 20-sided die-looking boxes contain clothing pieces, which players can use to start crafting and creating their own objects. Once players have found a color, a canvas, and a pattern, they’ll be able to create a piece of clothing at the large machine in the middle of the hub world.

Players will just need to walk up to the large Power Button icon and interact with it, creating their first masterpiece. After this has been done, players will need to open up the Trade Menu, which is the icon with two arrows pointing in opposite directions. A large button will appear overhead, showing that you are “Ready To Trade” with other players.

Approach another player and start a trade. Since many players are currently looking to unlock this particular jacket, they’ll be more than likely willing to trade for anything that you have created. Complete the trade and wait for the notification showing that you have unlocked the Puffer Jacket, and this task has been completed!

Players can customize their Robloxian with this excellent new accessory, and get to work claiming any of the other free Avatar items offered by this experience. But, players shouldn’t wait too long, as this item will no longer be available after March 1, 2023.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023