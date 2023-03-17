Is Frontline Available On Roblox For Xbox?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re looking for a fast-paced FPS on the Roblox platform, there are not many experiences more impressive than Frontlines. While its graphical quality is far beyond what most Roblox titles can present, you’ll also find that this is more or less a free alternative to Call of Duty. Suppose you’re a Roblox gamer on the Xbox family of consoles. In that case, you know the pain of not having some of the best games on the platform, such as My Hello Kitty Cafe, so you’re hoping to find out if Frontlines is available on the console before downloading Roblox once again. Let’s dive onto the battlefield and find out.

Can You Play Frontlines On Roblox With Xbox?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You’ll be happy to know that you’ll have the chance to jump right into this impressive FPS game without any hassle if you’re playing on Xbox. Since Call of Duty is available directly on the platform, it would make sense that this one would also be playable, but some experiences should be on the Xbox side of things that just aren’t there.

Related: 10 Best RP Experiences on Roblox

If you’re hoping to find it without much fuss, you’ll need to head to the Discover tab using the LB or RB buttons, and press X to search. Once you have done this, you’ll be able to search for Frontlines with ease. Just make sure you’re playing the one created by user MAXIMILLIAN to ensure you’re in the right game.

Once you have done this, just Join right in. You won’t need to tweak any of your controls or anything of the sort, as everything is perfectly laid out for Xbox gamers to enjoy right out of the box. Get ready to score some amazing kills, and get to the top of the leaderboard on your favorite console!

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023