Where to Find the Huge Machine in Pet Simulator X

Did you know you can make your Roblox pets huge in Pet Simulator X? It’s true and can be done through a recent update using a machine called the Huge-a-Tron. Finding this machine isn’t very straightforward, and once you locate it, you can’t just go ahead and make all your pets huge without finding the suitable materials to make the machine work. The good news is that we have all the information you need regarding increasing the size of your pets, including the location of the machine and the exact number of materials required for operation.

Location of Huge-a-Tron Machine in Pet Simulator X

The first thing you need to know about the Huge-a-tron machine is that it is located near the bank in Spawn World. Players should be familiar with this area as it is the first area you encounter when you start Pet Simulator X. If you need a landmark to spark your memory further, Spawn Location is the area that possesses the Gold Pet Machine.

How to Operate the Huge-a-Tron Machine

To go ahead and operate this machine and make your pets huge, you need to acquire 10,000,000 diamonds. Once you have located the machine and obtained the diamonds, you can merge exclusive pets to create giant pets. Exclusive pets are found on a ranked scale based on their rarity and age, and it is essential to note that the older and rarer a pet is, the higher it falls on the point system. To complete the process with the Huge-a-Tron machine, you need to meet the following points below. Add as many pets as you would like until you meet these requirements.

50 Points + 800 Robux.

75 Points + 300 Robux.

100 Points + Robux.

Congratulations, following these steps, should have rewarded you with a giant machine egg. This egg can then be hatched, which is the last step of the entire process.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023