If you’re looking to get your hands on some classic weapons in Fortnite, you’ve come to the right place! With the Infantry Rifle and Six Shooter, you can take your game to the next level. Both of these weapons are great for taking down opponents quickly when used correctly. That being said, where exactly can you find these weapons? Whether you want to try them or complete one of the latest quests, here’s how to get the Infantry Rifle and Six Shooter in Fortnite!

How to Get the Infantry Rifle and the Six Shooter in Fortnite

First off, you can find the Infantry Rifle on the ground. It has a short-medium range and is an excellent weapon for taking down multiple opponents quickly since it has no damage falloff. It is an uncommon weapon, so it should be relatively easy to find compared to the Six Shooter.

However, the Infantry Rifle is not the only weapon you can get from the ground. You can also find the Six Shooter, which is a bit more rare. The Six Shooter is a great weapon for taking down opponents within close range, as it has a fast fire rate, and its damage can eliminate a player in just a few shots.

In addition to finding the Infantry Rifle and Six Shooter on the ground, you can also get them from chests and supply drops. Chests are scattered throughout the map and can contain a variety of weapons, including the Infantry Rifle and Six Shooter.

Meanwhile, supply drops are large crates that are periodically dropped from the sky. These crates often contain rare weapons and can be a great way to get your hands on the Infantry Rifle and Six Shooter. Finally, there’s also a chance you can get these weapons by looting other players.

How to Deal Damage with the Infantry Rifle or the Six Shooter in Fortnite

Dealing damage with the infantry rifle or the six Shooter is one of the latest quests in Fortnite. For the best results, you’ll want to aim at the head, especially if you’re using the Infantry Rifle. This is a hitscan weapon, meaning that your shots will be registered the exact moment you fire your gun. Although this isn’t the best weapon to use within close range, it can take down buildings quickly.

As for the Six Shooter, you should use it at close to medium-range distances. Aiming down the sights will give you a slower fire rate but increased accuracy, while hip-firing the weapon will give you a faster fire rate to deal more DPS.

That being said, you should aim for the head and chest for maximum damage. Keep in mind that it is a fast-firing gun, so you can empty a clip quickly. Still, reloading can seem like forever when multiple people swarm you, so ensure you have a backup weapon if you think you will miss the next clip.

