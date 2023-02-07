How to Deal Melee Weapon Damage to Opponents in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

If you want Geralt’s Witcher Sword (and eventually Geralt himself) in Fortnite, you’ll need to complete the ‘Deal melee weapon damage to opponents’ quest. Don’t unsheathe your pickaxe just yet, as this season features a certain weapon that makes this quest much easier. If you’re looking for Geralt’s Silver Sword instead, you’ll need to participate in the School of Llama.

How to Deal Melee Weapon Damage in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Image via Fortnite.gg

To complete the ‘Deal melee weapon damage to opponents‘ quest in Fortnite, you’ll need to deal a total of 500 damage to enemies using either your harvesting tool or the Shockwave Hammer.

Citadel Method

The easiest way to complete this is to land in The Citadel, acquire a Shockwave Hammer from an Oathbound Chest, and continuously hit The Ageless roaming the castle. Just be sure to stock up on Slurp or Slap beforehand, as he can deal serious damage. While you’re there, don’t forget to emote in the Throne Room to complete another Witcher challenge.

Team Rumble Method

Alternatively, if you’d prefer to whack other players, enter a game of Team Rumble and find yourself a Shockwave Hammer. As you can infinitely respawn, and there are plenty of players in a small area, you’ll find it a breeze to walk around and bonk anybody you see.

Pickaxe Method

If the Shockwave Hammer methods feel a little too cheap for you, you can complete this quest by hitting opponents with your pickaxe while they’re downed in Duos, Trios, and Squads. Of course, you can also charge into opponents and attempt to hit them while they’re alive, but you’ll likely find yourself eliminated before you can even press the trigger.

Reward

Screenshot via Epic Games

Completing the ‘Deal melee weapon damage to opponents‘ quest will earn you the Witcher’s Steel Sword harvesting tool and count towards the ‘Complete page 1 quests’ quest needed to unlock Geralt.

In The Witcher franchise, Geralt uses his Steel Sword to fight humans and his Silver Sword to slay monsters. This particular harvesting tool is based on its design from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Fortnite is available to play for free on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023