If you’re the type of Fortnite player with a “high risk, high reward” play style, then you will love the Slurp Juice. First introduced in Season 1, this recently unvaulted item is a valuable resource that can heal and restore your character’s shields over time, allowing you to survive in the storm longer to finish off enemies. In addition, the fact that it heals faster than the usual medkit will enable you to take more damage than usual before having to retreat to safety. If you’re wondering where to find one, here’s where to get Slurp Juice in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1!

Where to Get Slurp Juice in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1

Slurp Juice can be found in various places throughout the map in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1. The first and most common place to find it is in chests. These chests are scattered throughout the map, and you can find them by searching for them in buildings, houses, and other structures. Open the chest, and you’ll find various items, including Slurp Juice.

You can also find Slurp Juice in Supply Drops. Supply Drops are random drops from the sky that contain valuable loot. You can spot them from a distance due to their bright color and open them just like you would a chest. Inside, you’ll find various items, such as weapons, utility items, and the Slurp Juice.

If you’re lucky, sometimes you can also find Slurp Juice lying around in random places on the map. Once you’ve got your Slurp Juice, you can restore your health and shields. Using it will slowly generate your health and shields until your shields reach 75. Despite that, consuming a Slurp Juice only takes two seconds, making it one of the best and quickest ways to heal yourself in the game.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023