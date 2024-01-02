How to Get the Let Her Cook Achievement in Honkai Star Rail

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Achievements are an easy way to get free Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail, and fan-favorite four-star character Hanya has a special achievement that doesn’t require much work to attain.

In the Eager for Battle section of Honkai Star Rail‘s achievement list, there’s an achievement called Let Her Cook that requires you to stop and listen to Hanya’s prattling. The flavor text fits Hanya’s character, sure, but it doesn’t really help that much if you don’t already know what to do. Thankfully, it’s very easy to get this achievement as long as you have Hanya on your roster.

How to Get “Let Her Cook” in Honkai Star Rail

To get the Let Her Cook achievement, all you need to do is watch Hanya’s idle animation play out in full. Hanya has multiple voice lines for her idle animation and the achievement will only unlock after you’ve heard all of them. It takes roughly two minutes of standing still for Hanya to finish her entire routine. Just set her as your active character and stand somewhere safe.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you don’t have Hanya, then there’s a workaround to get this achievement. If you choose Hanya as a support character for a Stagnant Shadow, you’ll be able to walk around with her even if you don’t own her on your account. Just sort the list of support characters by Physical and you’ll eventually find someone who’s sharing their Hanya after a few refreshes. This also works if there’s an active character trial for Hanya as well, so you won’t have to rely on strangers if she’s featured on an active banner.

Once Hanya runs through all of her voice lines (remember there are multiple for the same animations), you’ll unlock the achievement and be able to claim a whopping 5 Stellar Jades. It’s not much, but achievement earnings do add up over time. You never know when you’ll just be a few Jades short of a 10-pull.

- This article was updated on January 2nd, 2024