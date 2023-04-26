Honkai Star Rail: How to Get Stellar Jade Fast

Image: HoYoverse

Are you wondering how to get Stellar Jade fast in Honkai: Star Rail? Stellar Jade is an in-game currency used for purchasing Star Rail Passes and Star Rail Special Passes from the Shop menu or Warp Menu for 160 Stellar Jade a piece. Getting Stellar Jade can be tricky, and you will run out as you progress through the game, making every piece extremely valuable. However, you can use a few methods to get Stellar Jade Fast to ensure you always have some when needed.

How to Get Stellar Jade Fast in Honkai: Star Rail

You can get Stellar Jade fast in Honkai: Star Rail using two methods: farm it and redeem codes for it. We will cover both methods below so you can use them to get Stellar Jade fast.

Best Ways to Farm Stellar Jade Fast in Honkai: Star Rail

You can farm Stellar Jade by performing the following in-game objectives:

You can earn Stellar Jade for completing Honkai: Star Rail’s many in-game achievements. Forgotten Hall: You will be rewarded 200 Stellar Jade for every three stars or insignias you get when finishing Forgotten Hall stages.

You can earn lots of Stellar Jade for completing in-game events. HoYoverse has already laid out its plans for events that span well into the latter part of 2023, giving you many chances to earn Stellar Jade throughout the year. Mission Rewards: You will be rewarded with Stellar Jade for completing Trailblaze and Adventure missions.

You will be rewarded with Stellar Jade for completing Trailblaze and Adventure missions. Simulated Universe: You can get additional Stellar Jade as part of the Weekly Pint Rewards from the Simulated Universe.

You can get additional Stellar Jade as part of the Weekly Pint Rewards from the Simulated Universe. Treasure Chests: You will earn a small amount of Stellar Jade when you open the silver and blue treasure chests found in each area.

You will earn a small amount of Stellar Jade when you open the silver and blue treasure chests found in each area. Tutorials: You can get one Stellar Jade every time the Tutorials menu pops up as you start playing the game. While this may not seem like a lot, it can add up and make a difference in a pinch.

You can get one Stellar Jade every time the Tutorials menu pops up as you start playing the game. While this may not seem like a lot, it can add up and make a difference in a pinch. Warp Trotters: Defeating Warp Trotter enemies will reward you with Stellar Jades.

Redeem Codes for Free Stellar Jade in Honkai: Star Rail

You can redeem four codes for free Stellar Jade and additional in-game rewards.

Codes Free Rewards HSRGRANDOPEN1 x100 Stellar Jade, 50,000 Trailblaze XP HSRGRANDOPEN2 x100 Stellar Jade, x5 Traveler’s Guide HSRGRANDOPEN3 x100 Stellar Jade, x4 Refined Aether HSRVER10XEDLFE x50 Stellar Jade, x4 10,000 Credits

How to Redeem Codes in Honkai: Star Rail

You can redeem codes using the below steps:

Click on the Phone icon Select on the White Bubble with Three Dots icon Click on Redemption Code Copy a code from above into the Please Enter Redemption Code box

We will update this list if the above codes expire or new ones are added.

- This article was updated on April 26th, 2023