All Standard Banner Characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

While the limited event banners are exciting, the standard Stellar Warp banner in Honkai Star Rail still has some of the best characters in the game. Not only does it have the initial set of 5-Star characters from 1.0 that haven’t received their own featured banners yet, but most of the 4-Star characters available in the game on top of that. If the current event banner isn’t your thing, you can always use your Stellar Jades (or saved-up Star Rail Passes) on the standard banner to do some real gambling.

Just like in Genshin Impact, the characters available from the standard banner change with each patch. Some new characters are added, and some are taken away. Most of the characters are included right now, but as the game’s roster grows to match Genshin’s, it’s unlikely that everyone will remain.

All Stellar Warp Characters in Honkai Star Rail

Currently, the standard banner in Honkai Star Rail features nearly every 4-Star character and most of the 5-Stars in the game as of Version 1.3. Here’s a full list of everyone that you can get from Stellar Warp:

4-Star Standard Banner Characters

March 7th

Dan Heng

Asta

Arlan

Natasha

Pela

Hook

Serval

Qingque

Herta

Tingyun

Sushang

Sampo

Yukong

Luka

5-Star Standard Banner Characters

Himeko

Clara

Bronya

Gepard

Bailu

Welt

Yanqing

That’s a whopping 22 characters that you can pull, with 7 of them being 5-Stars. New 4-Star characters are added to the game in the patch following their debut. For example, Luka was released during Version 1.2 alongside Kafka’s debut. He is now included in the standard Stellar Warp as of Patch 1.3

New 5-Star characters are currently unavailable outside of their event banner, so you’ll have to wait for a rerun if you missed out on characters like Seele, Silver Wolf, or Blade. New 5-Stars have been added to the Genshin Impact standard banner over time, however, so it’s likely that Honkai Star Rail will follow suit once reruns start happening and the roster gets more fleshed out.

- This article was updated on September 28th, 2023