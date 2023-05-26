How to Get the Magic Scepter in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Magic Scepter is a weapon in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom that can be tricky to find. While it isn’t the strongest weapon in its base form, the Magic Scepter can provide serious damage output when fused with the proper materials and items. All players will want to get their hands on this weapon as they can turn it into a deadly elemental machine. Here is how you can get the Magic Scepter in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find the Magic Scepter in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Finding the Magic Scepter in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom can take some time, but with this guide, you will have it soon enough. Like the Magic Rod, the Magic Scepter can be purchased from a Bargainer Statue in the Depths in exchange for 100 Poes.

While the Depths has a bunch of Bargainer Statues — the one I went to and purchased my Magic Scepter can be seen in the image below. This statue is located underneath the eastern part of Hyrule Field.

This Bargainer Statue is the easiest to reach in terms of exploration and not having to travel over mountains and pits in the darkness of the Depths. Speaking of darkness — make sure you have plenty of Brightbloom Seeds to light your surroundings and make it easier to reach this statue.

Best Items to Fuse with the Magic Scepter

Regarding fusing items to the Magic Scepter, I recommend focusing on Sapphire, Opal, Topaz, and Ruby minerals. When paired with any of these minerals, the Magic Scepter will shoot off an element that correlates with each mineral. Ruby is fire, Topaz is lightning, Opal is water, and Sapphire is Ice. For example, you can have your Magic Scepter freezing enemies if you fuse it with Sapphire.

All these element combinations make the Magic Scepter a weapon you should always want in your inventory. The bad news is that you must find another Bargainer Statue to buy a second Magic Scepter once it breaks — considering they go out of stock after one purchase.

