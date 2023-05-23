The Easiest Way to Farm Poe in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Poes is a form of currency in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom that you can collect in the Depths and then spend at Bargainer Statues for great cooking ingredients, armor, bomb flowers, etc. You’ll want to collect as many Poes as possible, so you can always buy from the Bargainer Statue in preparation for the danger lurking in the Depths. There is a way to get an abundance of Poes quickly. Here is the best way to farm Poe in Zelda’s Tears of the Kingdom.

Best Farm Poe Method in Tears of the Kingdom

This guide will go over the best farming tips and methods for Poes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. These tips are what I have been following, and as a result, I have always had Poes to spare.

Poe Farming Tip #1 – Have a Large amount of Brightbloom Seeds in your Inventory

Brightbloom Seeds are going to be your best friend when exploring The Depths. These little flower buds will light up your surroundings whenever you throw the item or shoot them off with your arrow. Small Brightbloom Seeds cover a small area, while the larger Brightbloom Seeds like up a large chunk around you.

The more Brightbloom Seeds you have, the better your chances of finding a group of Poes to collect. While Poes glow in the dark and shine blue, you’ll find yourself getting stuck behind rocks or mountainsides on your way to collect the Poes due to the darkness.

Poe Farming Tip #2 – Get to a High Vantage Point

The Depths is filled with statues and mountains that like to block the player’s way. Your best bet to find a bunch of Poes is to get to the highest point near you and look around. Once you are at the highest point, you can see Poes glowing in the distance effortlessly — allowing you to plan your next move to collect them.

Use your Brightbloom Seeds and shoot them off near the group of Blue Poes — lighting your way and making it easy to run toward them and add to your inventory.

Poe Farming Tip #3 – Light as Many Lightroots as Possible in the Depths

There is no denying that Lightroots make the Depths easier to navigate. To make your Poe hunting more manageable, light up all the light roots you find in the Depths. In case you didn’t notice, all the Shrines above match the Lightroom in the Depths — so if you put your marker on a Shrine from up above, follow that marker, and it will lead to a Lightroot.

Once enough Lightroots is lit up, navigating the Depths terrain will be a breeze, and you will find tons of Poes in the open.

Poe Farming Tip #4 – Head to Under Central Hyrule in the Depths After Every Blood Moon

I have noticed that Poes are spread out pretty evenly across all of the Depths — except for under Central Hyrule. After every Blood Moon (when items and enemies respawn), I have returned to this spot, located under Central Hyrule, and have had enough Poes to last me quite some time. This is the best Farming Spot, but players can only collect Poes here once per Blood Moon — so make sure to use the other two tips as you wait for them to respawn again.

Where to Spend Poes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You can spend Poes at Bargainer Statues at Lookout Landing and the Depths. While the bargainer statue at Lookout Landing only has a small selection, the statues in the Depths have a more extensive catalog. There are many statues to find in The Depths, so keep a lookout as you can buy great items such as the Magic Rod, ingredients to help with Gloom, and even Muddle Bud that confuses enemies when hit with it!

This image shows the Bargainer Statue that I normally use — to the east of central Hyrule in The Depths.

