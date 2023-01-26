Player titles are a fun new addition in Overwatch 2 that lets you show off your skills, rank, or even hero picks. With that said, if you’re looking to become a professional healer in Overwatch 2, you’ll most likely want to get your hands on the Medic title. Unlocking the Medic title is a great way to show off your healing and support skills to your teammates and opponents. But how do you go about getting it? It’s not as difficult as it might seem. If you want to display the Medic title underneath your name, make sure you know how to get the Medic title in Overwatch 2!

How to Get the Medic Title in Overwatch 2

To unlock the Medic title in Overwatch, you need to win 250 matches by playing as a support in Unranked or Competitive. Playing any other game modes, such as Arcade games like Mystery Heroes and Off Limits or Custom Games, won’t count towards the title. So, the first thing you should do to unlock this title is to ensure you’re playing the correct game mode.

Once you’re in the right game mode, you’ll need to focus on healing your teammates and staying alive for as long as possible. This is because, as a support, it is essential that you build up your ultimate quickly before every team fight to help your team. Every time you die, you’re missing your opportunity to heal, nade, or even resurrect your teammates, so pay attention to your positioning as well.

Naturally, you’ll also want to use the best support heroes in Overwatch 2 that can help you win games easier. Of course, despite being top-tier, it’s better to use the hero you’re most comfortable with at the end of the day. If you’re a new player that’s just learning how to play the game, you can try to pick up Lucio and Mercy, which are great picks due to their high mobility and survivability.

Although 250 matches may seem like a lot, time really flies when you’re playing. If you keep hopping in games and winning while playing support, eventually, you’ll unlock this player title. Getting the Medic title in Overwatch 2 isn’t too difficult if you focus on the right things. Make sure to play in the right game mode, focus on surviving to build up your ultimate, healing your teammates, and focus on your team’s success.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023