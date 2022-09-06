On August 7, the official Sea of Thieves Twitter account announced a new cosmetic item related to One Piece that will excite any Anime fan out there. If you are here, chances are you are looking for how to get the One Piece hat in Sea of Thieves Season Seven. Luckily for players, we will show them exactly how to get the One Piece hat this season.

How to Get the One Piece Hat in Sea of Thieves

To unlock the One Piece hat in Sea of Thieves, players must reach Renown level 96. That is the only requirement players will have to complete to unlock the One Piece hat. Any Sea of Thieves veteran will know that getting to this renown level will take a lot of work.

In many games, getting new cosmetic items means completing new challenges that, in many cases, take longer than needed. Games like Call of Duty: Warzone force players to complete complex challenges that sometimes are rather complicated to do. Luckily for players, this is not the case.

Like in many other games, Sea of Thieves has a Battle Pass system. To progress in this system, players will have to reach new renown levels. Each level has unique rewards that get better the farther players get into the Season. If players want to reach renown level 96, they will have to visit islands, collect treasures, and battle skeletons.

Players can also take part in trials. These are specific tasks that can be done to earn additional renown to help with players’ progression throughout the season. These tasks give different boosts, so new players will have to pay attention when taking part in these trials.

Sea of Thieves is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. Go to the official Sea of Thieves Twitter account for more information about the title.