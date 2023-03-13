Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Destiny 2 has plenty of raid triumphs to earn so it is no surprise that some may find it difficult to get all of them without having to search online. If you are trying to work out how to gain every triumph in Root of Nightmares to get the Dream Warrior Title — then don’t fret, we have you covered. This article will take you through how to get the Singular Orbit Triumph in Destiny 2.

Getting the Singular Orbit Triumph in the Root of Nightmares

In order to acquire the Singular Orbit Triumph — make sure that no one gets the “Planetary Insight” twice in Macrocosm during the same Planetary Shift. The Macrocosm encounter is the area where there are lots of planets floating in the room. This is also where you will face Zo’Aurc, Explicator of Planets. When you are battling a boss with this name; you know that you are in the right place.

Follow the steps listed below for a direct flow process of how to acquire the Singular Orbit Triumph.

Follow through the first phase like you usually would. The light planets will have to be on the light side, then the dark planets go on the dark side. Complete the planetary shift by doing this. You are also allowed to kill the Colossus (Lieutenants) during this (step one) phase. After your team lets you know where to place the planets (or you let them know); place the planets in the correct spots. Damage Zo’Aurc and return to your spots/chosen plate. After this stage, DO NOT kill the Colossus Lieutenants until you have killed all Centurions to spawn the four Colossus Lieutenants. When all four are in the zone: kill them. Repeat steps 2-4 over and over again until Zo’Aurc is dead. Always make sure you have spawned all four Colossus before starting to eliminate them.

Best Content Creators to Watch for Gameplay Showcases of the Triumph

If you are looking for actual video footage of a Singular Orbit Triumph completion run then ‘Trombonerist’ on YouTube has an excellent walkthrough on this. However, you may find Shuxxy89’s video to be useful too if you are looking for something that doesn’t have as much commentary.

As can be observed during the video, coordination with your team members is going to be the most important strategy. If your team isn’t communicating — the Triumph is gone. Make sure that everyone is on the same page with the strategy that needs to be followed. Have a discussion before the fight starts if you are planning to go for the Triumph.

Are There Rewards for Obtaining the Singular Orbit Triumph in Destiny 2?

Yes, you gain ten Triumph Score for completing the task. However, you will also get an increased chance of acquiring the Conditional Finality exotic from loot drops. The Conditional Finality is an exotic shotgun that can fire both Stasis and Solar damage. It is a beautifully designed weapon that is absolutely worth your time to get.

After you have gotten the Singular Orbit Triumph, you can get back to hunting out other secret tasks in the raid such as collecting all of the hidden chests in the zones.

- This article was updated on March 13th, 2023