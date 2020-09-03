Nintendo just loves surprises, and today they hit us all with a bunch of them. A surprise Nintendo Direct dorpped full of info about Mario’s 35th anniversary celebration. While this is mostly focused on big new game releases, such as Super Mario 3D All Stars, it also has some physical goodies for the collectors out there. One of the more enjoyable ones looks to be the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary pins, which will be available for a limited time and only while supplies last. To get them you need to do more than just throw cash at Nintendo. Here’s all we know about how to get the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary pins.

How to Get the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Pins

UPDATE: A previous version of this guide said to buy Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. You must actually buy Super Mario 3D World. The updated guide is below….

In short, you need to purchase Super Mario 3D All Stars for the Switch (digitally or by registering the physical copy) and complete a series of missions laid out by Nintendo. Each of these is actually easier than you might think at first, with the missions being simple to get through. And of course, pre-ordering a game is one of the easiest things you can do. However, the limited nature of the reward has many anxious about whether they’ll get theirs.

To complete everything and try to ensure you get your Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary pins you will want to make sure you have a My Nintendo account, which can be the same as what you use on your Switch. Once that’s ready just head here. That site will lay out the missions you’ve completed, and which you haven’t. You need to complete four of them, but they’re all simple enough, such as finishing a quiz and visiting a site while logged in. Then just purchase Super Mario 3D All Stars and then we wait.

According to the site, this is all you need to know about how to get the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary pins: “My Nintendo members who complete the “Purchase Super Mario 3D All-Stars” mission and four additional eligible Mario-themed missions missions before they expire will be eligible to receive a limited edition set of commemorative Super Mario Bros. pins (while supplies last).” The mission won’t be marked as complete until launch day, so just make sure you have all the other missions you need done and then wait until September 18th for more details (we will update here with any relevent info).

- This article was updated on:September 3rd, 2020