Final Fantasy XIV’s Newfound Adventure patch is already here, giving players a wide among of new quests, items, enemies, and of course, minions, the latter of which are all sure to make their presence known as you travel throughout the world of the acclaimed MMO. With that said, among the recently added minions, the Teacup Kapikulu quickly won its place as a fan favorite, but how can you get the said minion in Final Fantasy XIV? To answer that and more here’s how to get the new Teacup Kapikulu minion in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to Get the Teacup Kapikulu Minion in Final Fantasy XIV

First of all, to get the new minion you will first need to take part in the game’s MSQ, more specifically, you will need to reach the quest Alzadaal’s Legacy and unlock the level 90 dungeon of the same name, both of which were introduced in the new patch 6.1. With that said, once unlocked, you will be able to get the minion by completing the dungeon and receiving them as a reward. It’s important to point out that you may need to face the dungeon more than a few times to unlock the minion, as, in true FFXIV fashion, whether or not you will be rewarded with the Teacup Kapikulu is up to lady luck.

To recap, here’s how to get the new Teacup Kapikulu Minion in Final Fantasy XIV Newfound Adventure:

Start the game.

Take part in the Main storyline of patch 6.1 Newfound Adventure.

Reach the Alzadaal’s Legacy MSQ.

Complete the quest.

Start the Alzadaal’s Legacy dungeon, if needed.

Defeat the Kapikulu boss and complete the dungeon.

Repeat until you get the Teacup Kapikulu minion.

You can play Final Fantasy XIV right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mac, and PCs, via Steam.

- This article was updated on April 13th, 2022