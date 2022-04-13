How to Get the Teacup Kapikulu Minion in Final Fantasy XIV

Check out how to get the new Teacup Kapikulu minion in Final Fantasy XIV

April 13th, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

FFXIV-Teacup-Kapikulu

Final Fantasy XIV’s Newfound Adventure patch is already here, giving players a wide among of new quests, items, enemies, and of course, minions, the latter of which are all sure to make their presence known as you travel throughout the world of the acclaimed MMO. With that said, among the recently added minions, the Teacup Kapikulu quickly won its place as a fan favorite, but how can you get the said minion in Final Fantasy XIV? To answer that and more here’s how to get the new Teacup Kapikulu minion in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to Get the Teacup Kapikulu Minion in Final Fantasy XIV

First of all, to get the new minion you will first need to take part in the game’s MSQ, more specifically, you will need to reach the quest Alzadaal’s Legacy and unlock the level 90 dungeon of the same name, both of which were introduced in the new patch 6.1. With that said, once unlocked, you will be able to get the minion by completing the dungeon and receiving them as a reward. It’s important to point out that you may need to face the dungeon more than a few times to unlock the minion, as, in true FFXIV fashion, whether or not you will be rewarded with the Teacup Kapikulu is up to lady luck.

To recap, here’s how to get the new Teacup Kapikulu Minion in Final Fantasy XIV Newfound Adventure:

  • Start the game.
  • Take part in the Main storyline of patch 6.1 Newfound Adventure.
  • Reach the Alzadaal’s Legacy MSQ.
  • Complete the quest.
  • Start the Alzadaal’s Legacy dungeon, if needed.
  • Defeat the Kapikulu boss and complete the dungeon.
  • Repeat until you get the Teacup Kapikulu minion.

Now that you know how to get the Teacup Kapikulu minion, don’t forget to also check out how to get both the Wind-Up Azeyma minion and the Chewy the Pomeranian Dog minion on FFXIV.

You can play Final Fantasy XIV right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mac, and PCs, via Steam.

- This article was updated on April 13th, 2022

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Final Fantasy XIV
The Alliance Raid Minion
How to Get the Wind-Up Azeyma Minion in Final Fantasy XIV
Players fighting the first boss encounter of the alliance raid
FFXIV: How to Unlock Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid
Official Final Fantasy XIV cover image.
How to Get the Alkonost Mount in Final Fantasy XIV
Final Fantasy XIV Chewy Pomeranian Dog Minion
How to Get Chewy the Pomeranian Dog Minion in Final Fantasy XIV
Trending on AOTF
Shallows Cod FFXIV fish
Final Fantasy XIV Update 6.1 Patch Notes: All the Biggest Changes
PSA: Get Better Free Daily Box Items in Pokemon GO With This Simple Trick
An official screenshot in Elden Ring depicting the Astrologer class riding on Torrent
Elden Ring: 10 Hidden Areas You May Have Missed on Your First Playthrough
Stardew Valley Console Release
Best Games Like Stardew Valley: 10 Farming Games That You’ll Love