How To Get The Unicorn of Earth Armor and Emblem in Halo Infinite (Discord Drops)

The Unicorn of Earth Emblem and Name Plate in Halo Infinite was previously exclusive to giveaways hosted in Halo’s Discord server in early 2022, leaving many players feeling left out.

Luckily, players have a second chance to earn the Unicorn of Earth Emblem and Name Plate, as well as an Armor Set and Vehicle skin inspired by them, in a new promotion with 343 Industries and Discord Drops.

How to Get Unicorn of Earth Cosmetics in Halo Infinite

To get your hands on a Unicorn of Earth Name Plate, Armor set, Vehicle skin, and Weapon Emblem, you need to stream Halo Infinite to a friend on Discord for 15 minutes. After this, you will receive a code to redeem on the Halo Waypoint website, which will grant you the respective rewards when you next log in to the game.

This promotion runs from December 1 – December 30, 2022. The final redemption date for each code is January 6, 2023. Unfortunately, this promo is unavailable in the UK, Brazil, or any country in the European Union.

How to Stream/Go Live on Discord

You can only Go Live (stream) Halo Infinite on PC via the Discord client. Xbox players, don’t worry; you only need to stream while having the game open. If your computer’s processing power is that of a mince pie, you can absolutely stream Halo Infinite‘s title screen to your friend for a quarter of an hour. We’re sure they won’t mind.

Open the Discord client on PC

Open Halo Infinite

Call a willing participant that will absolutely love to watch you play Halo for 15 minutes

Click the Stream icon to the right of Halo Infinite's Discord bar, which should show above your call controls.

Keep the stream going for a minimum of 15 minutes to become eligible for the Halo Infinite Unicorn of Earth Drop

How to Redeem Unicorn of Earth Cosmetics

Once you have successfully streamed Halo Infinite on Discord, you will receive a Discord Drops pop-up with a Claim Code button. You can also access your drops by going to User Settings and then Gift Inventory.

To redeem your code, visit Halo Waypoint, sign in, select your user icon, and then Redeem Code. Your Unicorn of Earth cosmetics will be available the next time you log in to Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite is available now for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022