How to Get Timeworn Crimson Horn in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has a lot of monsters for you to discover and slay. There is truly something for everyone with this expansion and it has been a thrill watching everyone dive happily into the experience enjoying everything it has for players. There are a lot of resources to gather and some of these are more difficult to get than others. A certain monster part that players have been wondering how to acquire is the Timeworn Crimson Horn. This guide article will take you through the entire process of how to get the Timeworn Crimson Horn in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Getting Timeworn Crimson Horn in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

In order to get Timeworn Crimson Horn, there are a few ways in which you can go about acquiring the specific part. The first of which involves breaking the Daimyo Hermitaur’s shell and having a chance of getting it as a dropped Monster part. The second way involves you capturing the Daimyo Hermitaur, where you might get the part as a capture reward. It should be noted that the chances of getting Timeworn Crimson Horn are much higher for breaking the shell and obtaining it as a dropped part. Be sure to bring your best weapons and gear along with you to this excellent monster fight!

If you are indeed planning to break the monster’s shell, if you have a heavy and blunt weapon, this will immensely help you to break the shell. Further, you could even have the ‘Partbreaker Skill’ equipped which would again increase your chances of breaking the shell and then getting the Timeworn Crimson Horn. Whether you are planning to capture the monster, or slay it and try and get it as a dropped part, this fight will certainly put you through your paces!

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available now for the platforms Nintendo Switch and PC.