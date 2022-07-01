The cycle of Monster Hunter has always been to hunt big monsters for their parts so you can craft better gear to use against even bigger monsters. With the release of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, we get a whole bunch of new monsters to fight and even more parts to gather. One of the new materials that many players are searching for in the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion is the Dragonbone Artifacts. Let’s go over where you can find these new Dragonbone Artifacts so you can craft the best gear for yourself in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

How to Get Dragonbone Artifacts in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Unlike Supple Piel, you won’t need to hunt any new monsters for these artifacts. Dragonbone Artifacts can be found by digging through bone piles on any map in master mode. You can even find them on expeditions as long as the map you are on is set to be master difficulty. This can make farming them quite easy since you have much more time in an expedition to wait around for the bone piles to respawn.

Your best bet to farm them will be to make a farming path on a map and run it over and over till you get as many Dragonbone Artifacts as you need. The Jungle map is one of the better maps to farm on as you can follow a path that will allow you to harvest six bone piles before you need to reset and start over. You can also ride on your Palamute for most of the path which will help speed up the process.

You can also wear armor to help with gathering. Equipping armor that has the Geologist perk will allow you to gather from bone piles one extra time at level one and you can gather two extra times at level two. You may also want to combine this with Botanist so you can gather from plants extra times as well. While the plants won’t give you Dragonbone Artifacts, you should still gather from them as you come across them so you don’t waste the downtime as you travel between bone piles.

Eating Dango to increase your gathering chances is something you should also do before you go out on an expedition. The Raisin d’etre Danog will reduce the time needed for a gathering point to respawn and you could combine this with the Bee-utiful Dango to increase the amount of Honey you obtain. You could also use the Call-of-the-Wild Dango to increase the spawn chance of rare Crafty Creatures. While you only really need to eat the Raisin d’etre you might as well eat the other two as well and gather as much as you can in one run.

As long as you focus on gathering the bone piles as soon as they are up, you can spend the downtime of the bone piles hunting the Crafty Creatures or gathering other useful resources. With enough time searching through the bone piles you should have all the Dragonbone Artifacts you need. If you need any more help with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak make sure to check our other guides.

