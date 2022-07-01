Where to Get Supple Piel in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Early in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, you may find yourself in need of a Supple Piel to craft a new Master Rank weapon or armor set. Just like the transition from Low Rank to High Rank in the base game, there’s an entirely new set of resources to collect once you reach Master Rank in Sunbreak. Mining outcrops and other gathering nodes remain in the same places in existing zones, but they’ll reward brand-new ores and items instead of the usual stuff. Supple Piel is one of the new Master Rank materials that you can gather, and it’s hard to find if you don’t already know where to look. Here are the best places to find Supple Piel in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak.

How to Get Supple Piel in Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Supple Piel is harvested from Ludroth and Uroktor, two small monsters that can be found in existing Monster Hunter Rise zones from the base game. Ludroth, the small yellow lizards that typically follow around a Royal Ludroth, are located in the Flooded Forest. The best places to find them are areas 6, 7, and 14. They can also be found in the aquatic areas of the Lava Caverns, namely areas 3, 6, and 9.

As for Uroktor, you can find these small monsters in the Lava Caverns around areas 13 and 14. They hang around the hottest parts of the Lava Caverns, typically underground where the actual lava can be found. There aren’t many other creatures in those caves, so you shouldn’t have any problems finding them. If you visit the Lava Caverns, you can find both Uroktor and Ludroth, making it the best place to farm Supple Piel.

These monsters will only drop Supple Piel if you’re on a Master Rank expedition or quest, though, so keep that in mind. Master Rank quests and expeditions are obtained in Elgado from Chichae. You may have to progress further in the Sunbreak main storyline if you cannot visit the Master Rank versions of these locations at the moment. Supple Piel is also not a guaranteed drop, so just slay as many Ludroth and Uroktor as you can and carve every single one of them. They respawn when you leave the area and return, so farming shouldn’t take too long.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is available now on PC and Nintendo Switch.