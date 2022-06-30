Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak: How to Get Sapphiron Ore

New monsters and locales await players in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Players will need to take advantage of brand-new items introduced in the expansion to survive, from tickets given by NPCs to rare, unique ore, and even items easily found everywhere. Some of the most useful gear that players can get their hands on will require these items. Of note, there’s an ore players can find early on that might not be so obviously obtainable. It’s easy to get the new Sapphiron Ore, but players might not know exactly where to look if they don’t pay attention the first time it’s found.

How to Get Sapphiron Ore in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Sapphiron can be found exclusively in the Jungle locale. This distinction can be found in the ore’s description, mentioning the Jungle by name. It can be obtained through the various mining outcrops found within the Jungle, and the best place to search for it is actually right by camp. On the map, the player can see a small path in the underground part of the Jungle that connects to their base camp. Searching near this area will eventually lead players to a small hole, granting access to a path filled with great opportunities to farm mining outcrops.

As always, ensure you have the Geologist skill at level 3 before trying to farm ore. Also be sure to check for upsurges, as they can net you even more Sapphiron than you might know what to do with. This Jungle-exclusive ore is more useful for Master Rank armor than weapons early on, but the armor it can be used on is pretty helpful for most players. This includes the Ingot Greaves X, which has two points in Attack Boost and Critical Eye. Even if these skills don’t interest you, it’s not a bad idea to stockpile Sapphiron Ore, especially if certain title updates add gear that makes use of it.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available on Nintendo Switch and PC.