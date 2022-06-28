Sunbreak Title Update Schedule: When Do New Monsters and DLC Come to Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak?

The newest Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak title update is coming soon to gamers. With that said, the newest trainer dropped during the latest Nintendo Direct Mini with loads of new content by adding new biomes and new creatures to track down to hunt. If you’re trying to get into the series but aren’t sure whether you want to invest money into the game, you can try out the demo for free. In this guide, we’ll be answering the question everyone’s asking since they saw the trailer: When do new monsters and DLC come to Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak?

Timetable on when new DLC comes to Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

The first title update to come to Monster Hunter: Rise will deliver new content to players in August, adding new monsters and biomes to the game. The latest trailer gave a new roadmap for the update to players over the next few months.

With the new title update coming in just a few short months, adding monsters like Lucent Nargacuga and Seething Baelgeuse and so many more, the update also has a new biome location known as Forlorn Arena. New rare species and special species monsters can also be found in the new locale.

After the first update later in August, there will be two more updates. In the Fall, players will get a second free update with more rare species and subspecies monsters. Included in this update are more secret powered-up monsters that are yet to be revealed. In the Winter, even more content! Though we have somewhat of an idea of what is to come in the Fall, we only know that special species monsters and powered-up monsters will come to the game Winter 2022.

There isn’t much to say about 2023 and beyond other than that there will be more free title updates. As of right now, though, there is no set timetable for next year’s updates to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be released on June 30 for Nintendo Switch and PC.