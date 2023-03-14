How to Get to The South of New Delsta in Octopath Traveler 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Octopath Traveler 2 offers a large world for players to explore, with the majority of the map accessible at any point in the game, so long as you are a high enough level to survive the trip. There are a few exceptions to this, including the area of the map located south of New Delsta, which players might find impossible to reach using normal methods. The reason for this, is that this area is not accessible until you reach Chapter 4 of Throné’s story. Here’s how to reach the area south of New Delsta. Mild spoilers ahead.

How to reach Lostseed, the area south of New Delsta

The area south of New Delsta is called Lostseed, and it requires you to reach Chapter 4 of Throné’s story before you can go there. There is no alternative way to reach this area, it must be done as part of Throné’s story. There are technically more than three Chapters before this in Throné’s story, as you must follow both Mother’s and Father’s story path, each one taking place on a different continent. You will need to be about level 45 to navigate through the areas leading to Lostseed, with your journey starting at a familiar door.

The path to Lostseed starts at the locked door in the New Delsta sewers, which is where Throné’s story first starts. Once you begin Chapter 4, you will head back down into the sewers and unlock the door. On the other side of the door is the Deserted High Road, which has a recommended level of 45 to get through. On the other side of the Deserted High Road is Lostseed, which will fill in the missing area on your map.

- This article was updated on March 14th, 2023