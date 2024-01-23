How to Get Vault Sigils for Vaults in Diablo 4 Season 3

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Nightmare Vaults are new to Diablo 4, recently added in Season of the Construct, and act as a new location similar to Nightmare Dungeons. Entering a Nightmare Vault isn’t straightforward, as players are required to find Vault Sigils first and foremost.

Recommended Videos

If you need help entering Nightmare Vaults in the newest season of Diablo, we have you covered. Here’s how you can find Vault Sigils in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct.

Where to Find Vault Sigils in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 players can get Vault Sigils in two ways: crafting them at an Occultist with Pearls of Warding or completing Nightmare Vaults and receiving them as a reward.

Pearls of Warding are a new item in Diablo 4 Season of the Construct and can be obtained by completing Arcane Tremors, a new world event added to the game. The good news is that Arcane Tremors are frequent around Sanctuary, and you can find them by opening up your in-game map and locating Obelisk icons.

Once you have enough Pearls of Warding, you can craft a Vault Sigil as at Occultist. Each Nightmare Vault requires its unique Vault Sigil, so make sure to select the correct one before spending your Pearls of Warding.

What is Zoltun’s Warding in Diablo 4?

Pearls of Warding aren’t just used to create Vault Sigils, though; they can also be used at Zoltun Statues. Offering a Pearls of Warding to a Zoltun’s Statue will stack your character with Zoltun’s Warding, which rewards you with a Wardwoven chest at the end of a Nightmare Vault. Wardwoven Chests are a great way to receive Tuning and Governing Stones for your Seneschal companion.

The higher your stack of Zoltun’s Warding at the end of a Nightmare Vault, the better the reward will be inside the Wardwoven Chest. Keep in mind that every time you are hit by a trap inside the Nightmare Vault, your Zoltun’s Warding will deplete more, so it’s wise to navigate through the Vaults carefully.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2024