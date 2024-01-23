Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 Season 3, Season of the Construct, adds excellent new content to the role-playing game. One of the coolest additions is companions, where players can recruit a robot called “Seneschal” to help fight against the game’s brutal battles.

Not only do players have access to a new robot companion, but they also get the chance to upgrade it further to improve overall effectiveness. This guide will explain how to upgrade your Seneschal companion in Diablo 4 Season 3.

How to Make Your Seneschal Companion Stronger in Diablo 4

The first thing you need to know about upgrading the Seneschal companion in Diablo 4 is that it scales with your character. In other words, the higher the level of your seasonal character, the more effective your companion will be.

Additionally, players can upgrade the Seneschal companion by finding different types of stones around the map. There are two key stones that will decide how well your companion performs in combat. First are Governing Stones, which will determine the type of attack your Seneschal can perform. Meanwhile, Tuning Stones will augment those skills and provide greater utility.

Players can equip two Governing Stones and six Tuning Stones to optimize the build of the Seneschal companion. This adds a lot of flexibility for mix and matching and creating a unique moveset, especially considering there are 12 Governing Stones and 27 Tuning Stones available in total.

How to Get Tuning and Governing Stones

Players can get Tuning and Governing Stones in a few ways during Diablo 4 Season of the Construct. First, players can obtain Tuning Stones by completing Vaults, where each Vault will reward the player with one Tuning Stone upon completion. Tuning Stones can also be found within Wardwoven Chests, which can be found within various levels of Diablo 4. Governing Stones can also be found in Wardwoven Chests.

Additionally, players will fight against enemy Constructs while exploring Vaults, which have the chance of dropping a Shattered Stone. Shattered Stones can then be crafted into a Tuning Stone or Governing Stone at any Jeweler across Sanctuary.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2024