Halloween is one of the most celebrated holidays in gaming communities. Almost every single-player or multiplayer game releases limited-time exclusive items and quests revolving around this holiday. Thousands of players are eager to learn about all the content that October awaits, and luckily for Overwatch fans, they will also get some exclusive items this year. Overwatch 2 had a far-from-perfect launch, but this has not stopped players from getting invested in the game and the skins and game modes it offers. So now get ready to find out how to get Werewolf Winston for free in Overwatch 2.

How to Get Werewolf Winston for Free in Overwatch 2

Overwatch developers will offer players many rewards and experiences in this Halloween event, and one of the most appealing rewards, besides the limited-time co-op mission, the Jack-o’-Lantern Weapon Charm or the Nightfall Over Adlersbrunn Name Card, is Werewolf Winston’s skin, and in this article, we will show you how to get it for free.

According to an article on the official Blizzard website published on October 24, players will have to watch their favorite Overwatch 2 streamers for 2 hours to earn the Werewolf Winston Spray and 4 hours to unlock the Werewolf Winston skin. This is all players will have to do, to get these free rewards.

Players will have to make sure to link their Twitch account with Battle.net to earn their rewards. These Halloween Terror Twitch rewards will be available on all platforms and regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Australia/New Zealand, and Asia.

The Twitch drops will be available from October 25 to November 1, so Overwatch 2 fans have plenty of time to get these rewards before the event ends. Besides the event, Overwatch 2 developers are running a Double Match XP weekend from October 28 to 31, so any player looking for a quick way to earn more XP should stay home and win all the matches they can while the Double Match XP boost lasts.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch. For more information about the game, go to the official Overwatch Twitter page.

- This article was updated on October 24th, 2022