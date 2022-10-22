Gotham Knights features a wide array of mechanics made famous by the Arkham series, which, of course, includes the ability to travel through the skies of Gotham City. This time as Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood. But how can you glide in the game? Now, in order to help you fully explore Gotham in any way you see fit, here’s how to glide in Gotham Knights, as well as what you need to do to unlock the ability.

How to Glide in Gotham Knights

Before we start, it’s important to point out that in order to unlock the ability on Gotham Knights, you will first need to unlock your desired character’s Knighthood skill tree. With that said, once you do that, you will be able to glide on Gotham Knights by holding R2 on PS5 and RT on both Xbox Series X and S. It’s also vital to point out that only Nightwing and Batgirl are able to perform the move in the game, as Robin and Red Hood are instead able to teleport and platform while in the air, respectively.

To recap, here’s how to unlock the ability and glide in the game:

Complete all the Knighthood challenges needed to unlock the fourth skill tree of your desired character.

Return to the Belfry and watch the short cutscene.

When on the field with the said character, hold R2 while airborne to glide (Batgirl/Nightwing), teleport (Robin), or propel yourself up (Red Hood).

You can play Gotham Knights right now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can check out our review of the title here.

- This article was updated on October 21st, 2022