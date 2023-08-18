Image: Gun Interactive

Players who step into the shoes of the Slaughter Family’s latest Victims in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre are constantly losing health, and it only takes a few hits to bring than dwindling supply to zero. Fortunately, Victims have ways to keep themselves from passing through death’s door long enough to escape the Slaughters. Here’s how to heal yourself as a Victim in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

How to Find Healing Items in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

The five playable Victims in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre consist of the family and friends of missing college student Maria Flores who were captured and tortured by the Slaughter family. At the start of every round, Victims wake up tied up in the Slaughter’s basement and are told that their condition is deteriorating. If they can’t find a way to escape the Slaughter Family in roughly thirty minutes, they’ll succumb to their wounds and die.

Thankfully, the grounds of the Slaughter poetry are littered with blue bottles of medicinal fluid that Victims can use to temporarily stop themselves from bleeding out. Unlike lockpicks or Bone Shards, Victims don’t need to play a potentially noise-making minigame to pick up healing items, but stopping to collect them isn’t without risk. The Slaughter’s resident herbalist, Sissy, can poison any she comes across, so Victims will want to watch for the tell-tale green cloud that identifies anything she’s booby-trapped.

How to Use Healing Items in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Once you’ve got a healing item, you can heal yourself anytime by pressing the use-item button. I played on PC, so I needed to push the Q Key to apply a healing item to myself. It takes a few seconds to heal yourself, so you’ll want to be sure you’re out of sight so a passing Family member doesn’t see you. It’s also important to remember that using a healing item does not stop you from bleeding out; it only slows that process down for a few precious minutes.

While your first instinct will be to heal yourself after a brush with a Family member, you can use a healing item on another Victim if you’re close enough. Since it’s much easier for a group of Victims to open one of the many escape routes leading off the Slaughter property, keeping your friends alive is essential to ensuring that one of you will live long enough to escape the Slaughters.