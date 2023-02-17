How to Improve Dragon Pits in Wild Hearts

Dragon Pits are extremely helpful in hunting down Kemono in Wild Hearts. The reason is that these Dragon Pits allow you to create very in-depth campsites and build Dragon Karakuri across each region. At first, players are limited to how much Dragan Karakuri they can produce, but this can soon change by upgrading each dragon pit found across the map. Upgrading each Dragon Pit will allow players to craft more Flying Vines, Hunting Towers, Field Forges; you name it. If you’re interested in making your hunt more manageable through improved Dragon Pits, you have come to the right place.

How to Level Up Dragon Pits for More Dragon Karakuri

Dragon Pits are found in numerous locations across the map, mainly in each region. When you come across one of these glowing pits in the ground (image shown below), you must walk up to it to activate it.

This is also where you will go to upgrade your Dragon Pit to a higher level. As you will see under level three of the Dragon Pit at Giant Tree Trunk Camp, you will need to obtain the materials shown in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. So for this one, you will need to bring 6 Large Mist Crystals and 5 Large Spring Dust Crystals. When you acquire the necessary materials, you can return to the Dragon Pit and level it up.

Every time you level up your Dragon Pit, you can build more Dragon Karakuri in the area. This can be specifically helpful for fast traveling and setting up camp near where you know a Kemono will be located, making the hunt much faster than before, considering you don’t need to travel as far. Also, having more Hunting Towers scattered across the region due to a high leveled Dragon Pit will result in you locating Kemono much faster. These are just examples, but experimenting with all Dragon Karakuri is recommended to see what works best for you.

Wild Hearts will be available on February 17, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.