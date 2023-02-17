How to Increase Maximum Health in Wild Hearts

As gamers progress further into the world of Wild Hearts, there are a few things they may need to worry about. Not only should they always look the best, but they should also always be feeling the best, and the best way to ensure that is with an increase to their maximum health pool.

But, is there a way to actually increase your health in Wild Hearts, or will players need to suffer through the small health pool and hope they can get by with just the Healing Water that they have found on the battlefield? Let’s dive right in and find out the easiest way to temporarily and permanently increase your overall health pool!

How to Temporarily Increase Your Health in Wild Hearts

If players are about to jump into battle against a powerful Kemono, they should make sure they’ve got a tummy full of food. As players make their way through this world, they can claim different items, including different food from foraging. With a quick tap of the L2 or Left Trigger, players can snag different items off of the ground and store them for later. While they may not be able to eat while battling, taking this measure before jumping into a battle can be a true and honest lifesaver when the goings get tough.

Since there are plenty of different items spread throughout the world, gamers will have plenty of chances to stock up on different foods that they find, and each of them has its own unique buffs that will help them in battle. Some may increase overall health, while others may give other buffs to help bring the battle to a close quickly.

How to Permanently Increase Health in Wild Hearts

Gamers hoping to get their hands on a permanent upgrade to their overall health are going to need to partake in some grinding. As players start crafting their own armor from the parts of creatures they have defeated, they’ll have the chance to modify them even further. When players access the Equipment screen, they’ll want to Forge New Armor and continue on the Human or Kemono path of their choosing.

Pay attention to the Skills portion of these upgrade trees, however, as players will have the chance to pick and choose different armor pieces that will upgrade their overall health, making these incredibly tough battles easier than ever. If all of your friends are matched up with the same armor, taking down any Kemono should be a piece of cake.

Wild Hearts is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.