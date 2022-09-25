Valkyre Elysium features a completely different combat system when compared to the franchise’s other titles, as it abandons its characteristic Turn-Base system for a fast-paced action-RPG approach, with a bigger focus on performing various combos. With that said, as all Action RPG fans know, one of the most important things in fast-paced combat is the ability to see your surroundings, a fact that can be achieved by increasing your FOV. But how can you do that in Valkyre Elysium? Now, in order to answer that and more, as well as to allow you to have complete control of the battlefield, here’s how to Increase your FOV in Valkyrie Elysium.

How to Increase your FOV in Valkyrie Elysium

In Valkyrie Elysium, players can increase their FOV by increasing both their Normal and Lock On Camera Distances. You can increase your overall camera distance by first pressing Options on your controller, which will open the game’s pause menu. Once there, you just need to head to Options and then to Configuration. Then, you will be able to change the game’s camera distance, and thus increase your FOV by going to both Camera Distance (Normal) and Camera Distance (Lock On) and then pressing the right directional button to increase the distance. With that said, we recommend that you play with both Disntaces maxed out, so that you can have full control of the battlefield.

To recap, here’s how to increase your FOV in Valkyrie Elysium:

Open the Pause Menu.

Go to Options.

Head to Configuration.

Increase your Normal / Lock On Camera Distances to your preferred value and then head back to the game.

Valkyrie Elysium is set to be released on September 29, 2022, exclusively for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4. The game’s PC version is set to be released on November 11, 2022, exclusively on Steam.