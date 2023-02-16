If, at some point, you ever feel that your Hogwarts Legacy gameplay is getting stale after grinding it for hours, you know you can always turn to mods. From the Shrek broom and Thomas the Tank Engine to the Sorcerer Mickey mod, it seems like the mod community has never run out of ideas when it comes to amusing players all over the world. While there are various mods available, you’ll need to be able to install them properly first before they can work in your game. This guide will walk you through how to install mods in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Mod Hogwarts Legacy

The first step is to find the mod you want to install. There are several websites that host various mods for Hogwarts Legacy, so you’ll want to find one that you can trust and has a good selection, like Nexus Mods.

Next, look up Hogwarts Legacy on your preferred website, and filter through all the available mods until you find the one you like. Once you’ve decided on a mod you’d like to install, you can add it to your game by following these steps:

Download the mod you want to install. Open your Hogwarts Legacy game folder in File Explorer. In your Hogwarts Legacy game folder, open the “Phoenix” file. Look for the “Content” folder and then select “Paks.” Open your downloads folder, then use WinZip or WinRAR to extract the files from the mod you just downloaded to the “Paks” folder.

That’s it! Installing mods in Hogwarts Legacy is a relatively simple process. Just make sure that your hardware can run the mod you want to use, and you’re good to go.

If you’re installing multiple mods, it’s best to try them one by one before moving on to the next. Sometimes mods can break or glitch your game, so when you do this, you’ll be able to know which one is causing the issue.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023