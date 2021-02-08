How to Join Call of Duty League Play – February 2021

Call of Duty League is back, with the famous e-sports event taking the highlight in Black Ops Cold War for the first time. It starts on 10AM PT Monday, Feb. 8th, so everyone should ready their ‘A’ game to climb the ladder once more.

Call of Duty League Play overview.

In League Play, you match up again players of the same Skill Division, in Call of Duty League modes and maps, with the option to pick official Call of Duty League preset classes or of course any of your own custom loadouts. 30 different Ranks wait for you to climb them, by simply joining League Play Events, and reach the ultimate height, the Master Division.

The League Play menu can be found at the Mode Select screen between the Multiplayer and Zombies modes. All you have to do is to click onto that tab, choose your loadout and class and play through 5 trial matches (Placement Matches) during the event. Then, a Ladder and Skill Division ranks will be registered based on your performance, starting off your League Play adventure.

League Play Event take place twice a week, with Weekday Events running Monday-Friday, and Weekend Events running Friday-Monday. The goal of each Event is to climb as high as possible in the Division Ladder. The higher your Ladder position at the end of the event, the more progress you’ll make toward your next Rank promotion.

Skill Divisions and Ladders

Here’s how the active League Play population breaks out across all five Divisions by skill:

Master = Top 2%

Elite = Top 15%

Expert = Top 30%

Advanced = Top 50%

Competitor = 50% of Players

Wins will award Ladder Points that increase your position on the Ladder. Losses will decrease your Ladder Points and can drop your position on the Ladder. Winning consecutive matches will earn you a Win Streak Bonus, and you can earn a Daily Bonus by playing every day.

There is a ton more info about the Event, so make sure to take a look at the official website of the Event, and Treyarch’s detailed blog. Good luck to everyone out there, and make sure to rise the Leaderboards the highest you can!