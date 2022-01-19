Levels are an important factor in your overall progression in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction. It basically is the way you’d earn new Operators, gadgets, levels, and lore. However, the system can be rather confusing since there are levels to keep track of on three fronts. Here, we’ll explain how to level up in Rainbow Six Extraction and what each category represents.

How to level up in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

The process of leveling up is as easy as playing the game. You can earn XP by killing enemies, doing the objectives, and safely extracting. It’s all cumulative and adds to your overall rank. As you level, you’ll notice you have three different XP bars that all are kept in their own categories.

Studies

There are Studies that are the challenges with set XP values. There are lengthy sets of them in each locale. These challenges can range from things like “Get X number of kills with a Primary Weapon” or “Kill X number of enemies with a Suppressor equipped.” Completing these studies will go towards that which you can track in the Progression Tab in the main menu.

React Milestone

The React Milestone XP is perhaps the most important one you’ll want to track when unlocking new Operators and gadgets. This XP is earned depending on every XP source in Rainbow Six Extraction. The only downside is that you can’t actively track how far you’ve progressed in this unless you complete a mission.

Operator Advancement Levels

This category is split into two parts. Each Operator can be leveled up individually and based on how much you use them. You can also track the cumulative experience you’ve earned from all your Operators in the Progression Tab. While the cumulative experience isn’t all too necessary, focus more on individual Operator Advancement Levels as those will be better indicators of your Operators’ overall capability for harder missions.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC. A 2-hour trial is available for people who don’t own the full game.