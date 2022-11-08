How to Light Dash in Sonic Frontiers

There are many different techniques players can use in Sonic Frontiers. Plenty of familiar skills such as grinding rails make their return alongside new abilities like parrying, but many of the newer additions will need to be unlocked through a skill tree. One certain ability, the Light Dash, makes a return from previous Sonic games. Fans of these Sonic games should also be familiar with its odd nature of being somewhat of a basic skill, sometimes being part of Sonic’s base moves and other times needing to be unlocked. With that in mind, will players need to unlock the Light Dash yet again in Sonic Frontiers?

Can Players Use the Light Dash Immediately in Sonic Frontiers?

Luckily, the Light Dash is not a skill you need to unlock. You will be able to use it as soon as you start the game as long as you can find a line of rings. Simply press the Light Dash button in front of these rings and Sonic will dash forward through them, flying through the air as he picks them up. The Light Dash button is L3 on controllers or Z on the default keyboard configuration. This configuration can be remapped to your liking, which could be useful if you’re more comfortable with the familiar setup of simply pressing a button like Y or Triangle to initiate the dash.

The Light Dash can be used to traverse through the air in ways you couldn’t usually. Lines of rings don’t have to be straight to be viable for dashing through them. As long as the rings are close together, the ability can be activated. This is particularly useful to know early on, where you can test out the Light Dash on many different lines of rings. Getting used to the Light Dash early will allow you to more easily use the ability to reach secrets and hidden areas, especially in late-game locations.

Sonic Frontiers is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022