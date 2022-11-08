How to Get Soap Shoes in Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers is our speedy blue friend’s biggest adventure yet. This adventure with a vast open-world includes tough bosses, puzzles, collectibles, and an exciting sense of discovery. Additionally, customization features are included via a skill tree and some cosmetics that Sonic can wear. One of these cosmetics consists of the famous Soap Shoes from previous Sonic games. If you want a nostalgia hit and equip these shoes, we have you covered as we will detail how to unlock these classics.

Steps to Unlock Soap Shoes

The good thing about these Soap Shoes is that they are free for anyone who has purchased the latest entry. The even better news is that it doesn’t require a pre-order or any in-game bonuses. Instead, unlocking these shoes is as easy as signing up for the Sonic Frontiers Newsletter by clicking on the button at the top right corner of the game’s main webpage. Click this link, which will bring you to the appropriate page for the newsletter.

Once you reach the page, click the newsletter and fill out some required information. Make sure you use the correct email address and select the platform on which you are currently playing Sonic Frontiers. An email will be sent that will provide players with a link that says “subscribe to the newsletter” click it and then prove to the system you are not a robot.

A following email will be sent to your email inbox, letting you know you have officially subscribed. This email also mentions that Sega will send another email with the in-game code in the next few days that will unlock the Soap Shoes.

Congratulations, you have made the proper steps to equip these iconic shoes! Huge fans of the series will especially love these, as they have been seen in Sonic Adventure 2, and it was a nice touch for Sega to include these in the latest entry. Combining these shoes with Super Sonic is the most incredible way to play, so check out how to unlock that form with our guide!

Sonic Frontiers is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022