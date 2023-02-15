How to Link Your Steam and PlayStation Network Accounts to Get Exclusive In-Game Outfits for Returnal PC

Are you wondering how to link your Steam or Epic Games account and PlayStation Newtork account to get exclusive in-game outfits for Returnal PC? Maybe you want to be connected to online services so you can play online with other cycle survivors? Either way, it’s not often that we get Sony ports to PC, but in this case we do. Not only that, but Sony will reward us with fun in-game outfits for linking your accounts together. Just because you are stuck in a cycle doesn’t mean you can’t look good while doing so. Here is everything you need to know on how to get Exclusive in-game outfits for Returnal PC by linking your Steam or Epic Games account with your PlayStation Network account.

How to Get Exclusive In-Game Outfits for Returnal PC

You have two options to link your Steam or Epic Games account and PlayStation Network accounts together. The first option is to can the provided QR code with your phone when prompted. This will take you to a PC Registration page where you can either sign in with your existing account or create a new one. The second option is to use the Sign In button which will minimize your game and bring you to the PC Registration page using the default web browser on your PC (or Steam Deck). All you need to do is sign up for or sign into an account.

For linking your accounts you will receive the following rewards for use in-game:

ASTRA Model 9 Prototype Suit.

ASTRA Model 14 Tactical Suit.

You are also able to link your accounts in the game menu if you skipped the above screen. Access the menu screen and click the associated button that says PlayStation Network Login. You will be taken through the sign up or login process just like above.

If for some reason you want to unlink your accounts than you need to press the PlayStation Network Login button again and then look on your button left for the Unlink Accounts button. You will be disconnected from the online services.

Returnal PC will release for PC via Steam and Epic Games on February 15, 2023.